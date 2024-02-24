West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the highly-rated midfielder Olly Box, as per HITC.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him. He has come through the ranks at Dartford and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two London clubs.

The non-league midfielder would be a future investment for the two Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

West Ham and Crystal Palace cannot afford premium fees for new players every season and therefore they need to build the squad in a sustainable manner. They need to invest in quality young talents who can develop into important first-team players in the long run.

Box would be a solid investment for them if he can fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an attractive option for the 18-year-old and both clubs will be an exciting destination for him.

West Ham are currently competing in European football and therefore they might have an advantage in the race. Any player would be tempted to join the club with European football.

In addition to that, the Hammers have a quality squad at their disposal. Crystal Palace are going to rebuild right now and they might need some time before they are able to compete for trophies.

Meanwhile, both teams have had a disappointing season in the Premier League so far and they will look to bounce back strongly and finish the season on a high first.