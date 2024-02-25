The agent of Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio has admitted he does not want his player to move to the Premier League at this stage in his career.

The Italian shot-stopper has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle United with Nottingham Forest also among the 26-year-old’s admirers.

However, speaking recently about the prospect of his client moving to England’s top flight, agent Carlo Alberto Belloni revealed he is in no rush to sign off on such a high-profile transfer.

“There have been chats with some clubs about my client, Di Gregorio,” Carlo Alberto Belloni told Calciomercato.

“At Juventus, there is (Wojciech) Szczesny who has another year on his contract. It is difficult for them to consider other options.

“I would prefer to keep the boy’s future in Italy and not abroad, because going to England, for example, would have different (challenges), even if the Premier League always attracts anyone.

“Di Gregorio has a particular affection for Inter for the fact that he grew up there. But he is not an Inter fan. The Nerazzurri don’t have the economic strength to make a significant offer.”

During his four years at Monza, Di Gregorio, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has kept 51 clean sheets in 134 games in all competitions.