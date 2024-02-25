Liverpool legend warns club about issue with hiring Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has warned that it won’t be easy for the Reds to hire Xabi Alonso this summer as there’s bound to be plenty of other top clubs interested in the Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Alonso played for the Reds between 2004 and 2009, winning the Champions League with the club in his first season at Anfield, and forming a world class midfield partnership with Steven Gerrard.

Now working his magic in management, Alonso looks an ideal choice for Liverpool as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp, who recently announced that he’d be stepping down from his position at Anfield at the end of this season.

Speaking in the video clip below, former LFC striker Fowler is clearly keen on Alonso, but has also stated that his old club won’t find it easy to appoint the Spanish tactician as there’ll also be plenty more interest from elsewhere…

"All roads lead to Xabi Alonso!" ?? Who will replace Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager? ? pic.twitter.com/k50AQY7wR0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2024

What’s the latest on the Xabi Alonso to Liverpool saga?

With Alonso’s Leverkusen side emerging as such serious title contenders in the Bundesliga this season, it might be some time before we know for sure what his plans are for next term, as he won’t want anything to distract him from delivering success to his current employers.

Fabrizio Romano has previously told us that Liverpool look the favourites for Alonso, but he’s also been clear that there are other names likely to be considered, so the club surely won’t panic if he ends up being poached by someone like Bayern Munich, or another of his former clubs Real Madrid.

It won’t be easy for Liverpool to replace Klopp, who is a legendary figure for the Merseyside club after turning their fortunes around when he took over in 2015.

The German tactician has won the Premier League and Champions League in his time at Liverpool, and even a top coach like Alonso would have big shoes to fill upon taking the job.