Arsenal first Premier League team to achieve impressive stat

Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United saw them become the first-ever team to acheive a remarkable Premier League feat.

The Gunners blew Eddie Howe’s Magpies away from the first minute at the Emirates on Saturday night.

The home team were first to every ball and played some breathtaking football. Jorginho and Kai Havertz were two stand-out performers with the latter bagging a goal and assist.

Consequently, the result, which included two goals in the game’s first half from Havertz and a Sven Botman own-goal, have seen Arsenal become the Premier League’s first-ever team to score two or more goals in seven consecutive halves of football (talkSPORT).

Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior were the side’s other scorers against Newcastle in what turned out to be a 4-1 demolition job.

And victories against the following teams ensured the Londoners became the first team in English top-flight history to acheive such a remarkable goal-scoring record:

4-1 vs. Newcastle (26 Feb)

5-0 vs. Burnley (17 Feb)

6-0 vs. West Ham (11 Feb)

3-1 vs. Liverpool (4 Feb)

This latest stat proves just how well Arteta is doing in the Emirates hot seat. The Spaniard has got the club believing again and looks like the first manager capable of delivering league titles since Arsene Wenger.