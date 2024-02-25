Arsenal ‘happy to pay’ Victor Osimhen’s wage demands

Victor Osimhen looks like he is going to be this summer’s biggest mover.

The Nigerian, despite recently signing a contract extension with Napoli, looks set to depart Naples with multiple top European clubs chasing his signature.

Chelsea have been long-time admirers with Paris Saint-Germain the latest side to join the race following Kylian Mbappe’s decision to leave France at the end of the season.

However, both sides are also joined by another English club looking to reinforce their attack.

Could Victor Osimhen sign for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also interested in luring the 25-year-old away from the Serie A, and according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, ‘cannot be ruled out’ of the battle due to their willingness to meet the striker’s financial demands.

“We still can’t rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen,” he told GiveMeSport.

“It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

“I’m still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

With Arsenal reinvented under Arteta and as close to winning the Premier League title as they have in years, Osimhen’s possible capture could propel them to heights not seen since the days of Arsene Wenger.

During his four years in Italy, Osimhen, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 68 goals and registered 17 assists in 120 games in all competitions.