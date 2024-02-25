Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to complete bargain deal for Aaron Ramsdale replacement

Mikel Arteta has reportedly added one European goalkeeper to his list of possible replacements for Aaron Ramsdale.

After losing his place to David Raya, who joined on a loan-to-buy deal from Brentford last summer, Ramsdale, 25, is thought to be ‘unhappy’ with his demotion and could look to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Gunners are preparing for the 25-year-old’s possible exit and have identified Ajax’s Diant Ramaj as the ideal long-term replacement.

Who do Arsenal want to sign to replace Aaron Ramsdale?

A snippet from Steve Kay’s report said: “Arsenal also liked him [Ramaj] when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt. He’s good on the ball which is something Mikel Arteta certainly wants. He’s also excellent at long balls to the attackers and could be the perfect back-up at Arsenal.”

As for Ramsdale, the out-of-favour English shot-stopper is reportedly a target for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea (HITC), with the Blues considering a summer approach to replace Robert Sanchez.

Nevertheless, with Ramsdale starting just five Premier League games so far this season, few Arsenal fans will begrudge him a move in search of more regular playing time.

Not only that, but if the Gunners can replace him with an equal, or perhaps even better, backup keeper in Ramaj for a bargain price of just £12.8 million, which is what Kay believes Ajax will demand, then the goalkeeping merry-go-round will make even more sense.