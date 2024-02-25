Adrien Rabiot is yet to make a decision regarding his future and he seems to be open to the idea of making a move to England amidst interest in him from some of the English giants.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on his signatures and they are willing to pay him more wages than what he earns at Juventus as per a report by Fichajes.

Rabiot was close to an exit from the Italian club last summer with his contract running out but in the end, he penned down a year-long extension. But, once again the talks regarding his future have emerged as we are heading into the final phase of the season.

Juventus would love to have him for a few more years but the French international is yet to make a decision regarding his future. With the 28-year-old star available for free in a few months, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are willing to try and lure him to their club.

Both the North London clubs are looking for more depth in the centre of the park and the arrival of an experienced campaigner like Rabiot will surely bolster their squad. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they underwent an overhaul in midfield last summer but still need another player and the Frenchman is one of their targets.

All three of the clubs are ready to offer him an annual salary higher than the €7 million that he receives at the Italian club. Not only will this move pay him well, but it will also help the Frenchman test himself in the Italian top flight.