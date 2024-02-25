Unai Emery granted ‘elite additions’ wish as Aston Villa eye blockbuster window

Aston Villa are set for a busy summer transfer window.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes Unai Emery is targeting some ‘few elite additions’ to ensure the Villians continue to ‘knock on the door of the top four’.

Enjoying one of their best seasons in recent history, Villa, currently playing in the Europa Conference League, remain in the hunt for European football again next season.

Currently sitting fourth on 52 points after 26 games, just eight points behind leaders Liverpool, Villa, much to Manchester United and Tottenham’s dismay, are in a strong position to upset the league’s usual finishing order.

Aston Villa transfer news: What will the club do in the summer?

And Jones is expecting the club to use the summer transfer window as a way to help propel them to even bigger things.

“There will be a few elite additions that look to take them on immediately and try to keep them in that conversation of knocking on the door of the top four,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Beyond that, we’re going to see them snapping up some emerging talent to make sure that they are in that conversation, not just for next year, but in years to come.”

Having recently tied Leon Bailey down on a new contract and now set to bring in more talented additions, Villa certainly seem a club on the up.

Some players linked with moves to Villa Park include RB Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh with possible outgoings including defender Calum Chambers, who has essentially been frozen out by Emery, and on-loan midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.