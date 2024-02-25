Manchester United are reportedly lining up a surprise potential summer transfer window move for Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe said to be a big fan of the former Chelsea player.

Barkley is someone Ratcliffe and INEOS will know well as they signed him for their other club Nice in Ligue 1, and the England international is now really impressing with his performances for Luton so far this season.

It’s been good to see Barkley back to his best after a difficult time at Chelsea and in a fairly underwhelming loan spell at Aston Villa, with the former Everton youngster undoubtedly a joy to watch when he’s at his best.

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old really has what it takes to make the step up to a club like Man Utd, but the Sun claim there is genuine interest there from Red Devils chiefs.

This would certainly be an intriguing one to watch, with United perhaps in need of more options in the middle of the park as Casemiro is not getting any younger, while doubts remain over the likes of Scott McTominay and loan signing Sofyan Amrabat.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount can bring some of the qualities that Barkley brings, but he’s endured a difficult time since moving to United from Chelsea in the summer due to injuries that have seen him miss the bulk of the campaign so far.

Could Barkley be one to watch in the summer transfer window?

Luton remain in the relegation zone despite a spirited effort in the Premier League this season, so it’s surely likely they’ll see some key players leave if they go down.

United could be ones to watch for Barkley, but one imagines there’ll also be other suitors if he continues to impress, even if it’s not quite enough to keep the Hatters in the top flight.