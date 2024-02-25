(Video) Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley involved in heated Carabao Cup final clash

Chelsea and Liverpool are in action at Wembley fighting for the chance to win the first piece of major silverware on offer of the season.

The Reds came into today’s blockbuster clash hampered by several injuries to key players, including Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea, on the other hand, found themselves many pundits’ favourites — an unfamiliar position considering how poorly they’ve played all season.

And although the game has been hugely eventual during the first 45 minutes, one of the moments of the match came after Ben Chilwell clashed with Conor Bradley.

The pair were involved in a heated bust up which saw the Chelsea full-back physically push his defensive opponent.

Both players were later booked by referee Chris Kavanagh.

