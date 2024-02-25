Former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer has ripped into Sven Botman after what he felt was the Magpies defender’s worst game for the club in last night’s 4-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

The Gunners ran out comfortable winners at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Jakub Kiwior, and an own goal from Botman.

Newcastle may have enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St James’ Park earlier this season, but there was only ever going to be one winner in this game and Shearer was far from impressed.

The former England international singled out Botman in particular, slamming the Dutchman as putting in his worst performance in a Newcastle shirt, while he also slammed Kieran Trippier for being all over the place.

Shearer won’t hold back with Botman criticism

“If you look, you have three or four players of Newcastle standing and watching in passive. You have got to get up. You have to put pressure on the ball, otherwise, with the players Arsenal have, really, really good players, talented players, they are going to hurt you,” Shearer said.

“Trippier is all over the place at the back. Botman’s all over the place at the back and they end up getting a tap-in. Really good from Arsenal, but terrible from Newcastle. Where is the pressure? Where is the desire to go and close someone down? You are being battered by a very good team, so you have to roll your sleeves up and you have to put up a bit of a fight. None of that from Newcastle.”

He added: “Botman had his worst game in a Newcastle shirt, he gave the ball away and they couldn’t recover. Arsenal’s passing was slick.”

Fabrizio Romano spoke to CaughtOffside after the game and informed us that Eddie Howe is not currently looking to be under threat as Newcastle manager.