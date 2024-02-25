It looks like Brenden Aaronson is not going to play for Leeds United again after going out on loan to Union Berlin this season.

The USA international failed to make much of an impact at Elland Road last season and it wasn’t too surprising to see him loaned out this term.

Still, we’ve probably not seen enough of him at Union Berlin either, so it’s hard to imagine current Leeds manager Daniel Farke finding any room for him in his squad next season.

Discussing this transfer saga, journalist Dean Jones said: “I don’t really see much way back for Aaronson at Leeds.

“It is a different setup now, but he had a terrible year last term, and it still seems he just needs to find an environment that suits him.

“He’s a good player, and I thought when Leeds signed him that he would do well. It didn’t work out at all, especially towards the back end of last season.”