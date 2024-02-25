Leeds playmaker won’t play another minute under Daniel Farke

Leeds United FC
Posted by

It looks like Brenden Aaronson is not going to play for Leeds United again after going out on loan to Union Berlin this season.

The USA international failed to make much of an impact at Elland Road last season and it wasn’t too surprising to see him loaned out this term.

Still, we’ve probably not seen enough of him at Union Berlin either, so it’s hard to imagine current Leeds manager Daniel Farke finding any room for him in his squad next season.

Discussing this transfer saga, journalist Dean Jones said: “I don’t really see much way back for Aaronson at Leeds.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds told how much they need to pay for 26-year-old defender
Pundit feels selling 28-year-old was a mistake from Tottenham
Arsenal star responds to former PL legend who feels he’s not world-class

“It is a different setup now, but he had a terrible year last term, and it still seems he just needs to find an environment that suits him.

“He’s a good player, and I thought when Leeds signed him that he would do well. It didn’t work out at all, especially towards the back end of last season.”

More Stories Brenden Aaronson Daniel Farke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.