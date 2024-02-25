(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher makes incredible save to deny Chelsea

Liverpool owe Caoimhin Kelleher a huge thanks after the goalkeeper made an incredible save to deny Chelsea during this afternoon’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley. 

The Reds, despite being injury-stricken, have been the final’s best team. First to everything and already coming close to opening the scoring, Jurgen Klopp will so far be happy with what he has seen.

However, the German almost saw his side fall behind against the run of play after Cole Palmer found himself one-on-one with Kelleher.

The Irish shot-stopper came to Liverpool’s rescue though. The 25-year-old threw himself in front of Palmer’s strike and somehow managed to deny the former Manchester City star.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

