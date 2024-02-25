Carabao Cup final: Chelsea vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups

Chelsea and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The two Premier League giants, who will battle it out under the famous Wembley arches, are looking to lift the first major trophy on offer this season.

Both sides are enduring very different seasons though. Liverpool lead the Premier League and are hopeful of lifting multiple trophies in what has been confirmed to be Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino is enduring a tough start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout. The Argentine has been tasked with reinventing the club following Todd Boehly’s billion-pound investment into a risky youth policy.

Consequently with so much on the line, today’s Carabao Cup final, which many may not have predicted to be between these two clubs, is set to be a tense and nervy encounter.

And ahead of the game’s kick-off, which is scheduled for 3 p.m., (UK time), both managers have named their starting lineups.

Chelsea lineup vs. Liverpool

Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea

Here's how we line up for the #CarabaoCupFinal ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024

With Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunex and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out injured, Klopp has been forced to name a much-weakened lineup.

Chelsea will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a severley hampered Liverpool side and will know they won’t get a better chance at winning silverware.