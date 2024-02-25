Chelsea and Manchester United are both looking to reinforce their defence ahead of next season.

Both clubs want to add a new centre-back to the mix and they have their eyes set on Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni according to a report by Fichajes.

Bastoni is considered to be amongst the best defenders in Italy. The 24-year-old is already a mainstay in Inter Milan’s defence and his impressive performances for both club and country have resulted in interest from across Europe.

While he still has well over four years left on his deal and the Italian club has no intentions of selling him anytime soon, English clubs are still willing to try their luck. Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in having him in their ranks.

The Red Devils have struggled in the ongoing season because of a lack of depth in the heart of the defence and the number of injuries that their key defenders have picked up. With Raphael Varane likely to leave the club at the end of the season, they are looking to reinforce their defence by bringing in a young world-class defender.

Bastoni has all the qualities needed to help them in the long run. But, United will have to battle it out with the Blues who are looking for someone who can fill the big boots of Thiago Silva with the Brazilian defender’s contract expiring and his future uncertain.

While Inter Milan are in no rush to sell him as he is integral to their plans moving ahead, the report suggests a significant offer of around €100 million could force the Italian club to think about a potential sale.