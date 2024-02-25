Chelsea are not happy with the performances of their summer signing Robert Sanchez and they are ready to replace him with Giorgi Mamardashvili according to a report by HITC.

The Blues are ready to sanction the departure of Sanchez and then push for the signatures of the Valencia shot-stopper.

The London club were looking to reinforce their goalkeeping position in the last summer transfer window and that is why they ended up signing two shot-stopper before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Sanchez arrived from Brighton for a fee of £25 million to be their number one in goal. While he has been doing a decent job, the Blues are not really convinced that he can be their number one going forward.

As a result, they are ready to sanction his departure just a year after signing him. The Blues even acquired the services of Djordje Petrovic in the summer. The 24-year-old Serbian was used as a cover for Sanchez while he was out injured. But, the Blues don’t think he can be their number one.

The Blues have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper of late and they seemed to have found an ideal candidate in Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old Valencia shot-stopper has been putting in some impressive performances in goal in the recent past.

His consistent performances and huge potential have attracted Chelsea’s interest. His contract with the Spanish club runs until the summer of 2027 and Valencia are the ones in control, the Blues are still willing to battle it out for his signature.