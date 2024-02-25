Chelsea predicted line up vs Liverpool for Carabao Cup final

Chelsea will hope to get their hands on some silverware today as they take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Blues have not been their old selves since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali bought the club, with a very different approach to transfers and squad building being taken as the emphasis is now on a long-term approach.

While this might end up being successful at some point, Chelsea fans are used to instant success and world class players delivering titles, so they won’t be happy seeing the team slumped all the way down in 10th in the Premier League table.

Today could be a chance to put things right this season, but it won’t be easy for Chelsea as they have to contend with Liverpool, who are top of the table right now and who recently thrashed Mauricio Pochettino’s side 4-1 at Anfield.

Can this Chelsea line up defeat Liverpool and claim silverware?

It’s vital that Pochettino get his team selection right today, and we expect we could see something like this from the west London giants…

In defence, Thiago Silva seems to have fallen out of favour recently, and it perhaps makes sense that the 39-year-old’s influence on the team is waning, even if he’s done really well to keep on playing at such a high level even as he approaches his 40th birthday later this year.

Axel Disasi has been in superb form, and he and Levi Colwill look a more reliable partnership at the back, while Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell seem the obvious choices for the full-backs.

In midfield, Chelsea look really strong as long as their main three midfield men perform at their best, with consistency proving a bit of a problem this season. On paper, however, that trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher can surely take the fight to Liverpool.

CFC would surely love to have Christopher Nkunku starting up front, but given his injury problems this season, it seems more likely we’ll see Pochettino start with Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.