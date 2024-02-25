Man City set astronomical Kevin De Bruyne asking price to scare off Saudi transfer suitors

Manchester City are reportedly ready to ask for huge money for star midfield player Kevin De Bruyne this summer amid fresh interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne is once again being mentioned as one of the top targets for Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the summer, following some links in the past as well.

However, it seems Man City are relaxed about the Belgian’s situation and will in any case slap a mammoth £100million price tag on his head in a bid to ward off suitors, according to talkSPORT.

De Bruyne looks like he still has plenty to offer to this City side, even if he’s now 32 years of age, so it makes sense that the club don’t seem at all keen to sell the former Wolfsburg man.

City may, however, face a fight to persuade De Bruyne himself, if it turns out that he’s keen to step down a level at this stage in his career and take the huge money that would be on offer for him in Saudi Arabia.

We’ve seen some big names lured to Saudi in recent times and this would be another statement signing if they could pull it off, though it clearly won’t come cheap.

Kevin De Bruyne rejected Saudi transfer last summer – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has once again discussed De Bruyne’s situation, reminding us that the player turned an offer from Saudi down just before last season’s Champions League final.

As for this summer, it still seems a bit early to know for sure what he or his club will decide.

Romano said: “Saudi interest in Kevin De Bruyne has been there since last summer, it was before the Champions League final and De Bruyne said no; same as Man City. We will see this summer what’s going to happen, but at the moment I’m told nothing concrete is taking place yet.

He added: “Man City want De Bruyne to focus on present, on this crucial part of the season and then around May the situation will be clear.”