Manchester City want full focus from star player Kevin De Bruyne from now until the end of the season amid fresh transfer rumours linking the Belgian playmaker with a possible move to the Saudi Pro League.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the reporter stressing that the Saudi interest has been there for some time, though De Bruyne rejected them last year before the Champions League final.

The Belgium international remains one of the very best players in the world, and so it’s hardly surprising that he has previously seemed keen to keep on playing at the very highest level in Europe.

It remains to be seen if that could change in the summer, according to Romano, but it certainly seems like nothing is going to be decided now on De Bruyne and a potential departure from the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne transfer discussed by Fabrizio Romano

Discussing the latest De Bruyne links, Romano said: “Saudi interest in Kevin De Bruyne has been there since last summer, it was before the Champions League final and De Bruyne said no; same as Man City. We will see this summer what’s going to happen, but at the moment I’m told nothing concrete is taking place yet.

He added: “Man City want De Bruyne to focus on present, on this crucial part of the season and then around May the situation will be clear.”

City fans will certainly hope the 32-year-old remains professional and doesn’t start looking ahead at a potential big-money move while there’s still so much to play for this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently in a three-horse race for the title, sitting second in the Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Liverpool and one point ahead of third-placed Arsenal.