Declan Rice admits ‘surprise’ at how good ‘aggressive’ Arsenal star is

Declan Rice is a big fan of one Arsenal teammate.

The English midfielder, who joined the Gunners from West Ham last summer in a deal worth £105 million, has quickly become one of the club’s best players.

However, despite the midfielder’s importance, according to the man himself, there is one Arsenal player in particular who is going under the radar.

What has Declan Rice said about Gabriel?

Heaping the praise on teammate Gabriel Magalhaes, England’s Rice has admitted to feeling ‘surprised’ by just how good the Brazilian is.

“[William] Saliba is unbelievable, obviously I heard a lot of talk about him before I came here,” he told TNT Sports, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“But the one that really surprised me is actually Gabriel. He’s so aggressive, so strong, really wants it all the time, never loses a duel — Top!”

Since joining Arsenal from Lille nearly four years ago, Gabriel, 26, has formed an immense defensive partnership with William Saliba.

The pair, who are frequently used at centre-back by Mikel Arteta, are one of the Premier League’s most effective pairings.

However, while most fans will also recognise the importance of their number six, there is nothing quite like earning the praise of a fellow professional, especially one as influential as Rice.