Man United lead race for potential €40million transfer after major development

Manchester United reportedly look to be at the front of the queue for the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries ahead of this summer.

The Netherlands international would likely cost around €40million and his future at the San Siro now looks in major doubt as the club cannot afford his demands for a new contract, according to Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen if Dumfries will definitely leave Inter, and the summer is still a while away, but it seems things could be gearing up for Man Utd to make their move in coming months.

Dumfries has shone for Inter and looks like he could be a fine signing for the Red Devils, who would likely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Although Wan-Bissaka has his qualities, he’s not quite lived up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford and his injury problems this season will be an added concern.

Dumfries transfer could give Man Utd a new dimension

Dumfries is a quality attack-minded full-back who could give United a new dimension on that side, though he’d also have Diogo Dalot to compete with for a place.

Dalot has improved a lot under Erik ten Hag and should remain in the first team picture, though of course the club would likely prefer to have two players for almost every position.

Inter fans will be disappointed that they seemingly can’t afford to keep Dumfries, but it then only makes sense for them to cash in on the player now instead of losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in summer 2025.