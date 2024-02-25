Edu gives telling answer when asked about Arsenal’s potential striker signing

The Arsenal sporting director has revealed that the club have already identified potential summer transfer targets.

The Gunners continued their incredible goalscoring form when they put four past a meek Newcastle side at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

There has been a lot of criticism of Mikel Arteta for his failure to bring in a recognised striker during the summer window, but that talk has quickly stopped after Arsenal’s insatiable form in front of goal.

The North London club have scored 25 goals in their last six Premier League games with either Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard operating up front for five of them.

Speaking before the clash against Newcastle on Saturday, sporting director Edu revealed that they are already planning ahead for the summer.

‘I would be worried if we’re not scoring a lot of goals, if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite, I think we’re creating a lot, we’re scoring a lot of goals.’ He told TNT Sports.

‘Of course, now we’re starting to plan ahead of the summer on the recruitments, yeah, a lot of things are happening and we’re really enjoying.’

The Gunners will face Sheffield United and Brentford in the Premier League before their mammoth second-leg tie against Porto at home on the 12th of March.