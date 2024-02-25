Erik ten Hag provides Casemiro injury update

Erik ten Hag provided an injury update on Casemiro after the Brazilian international sustained a head injury during Manchester United’s loss on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils slumped to a 2-1 loss against Marco Silva’s Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday as their Premier League winning run came to an end.

Man United were hit with a sucker punch late on when Alex Iwobi finished off a swift counter-attack with a beautiful finish deep into injury time.

This came just minutes after Harry Maguire levelled for the home side with a poachers goal but they let themselves too open as they pushed forward for the win.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag, he watched on as his Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was brought off after 53 minutes due to a clash of heads with Harrison Reed.

Speaking after the game, the Dutch manager revealed the extent of the injury stating that he doesn’t yet know if it was a concussion.

Ten Hag will be hoping that he’s fine for their upcoming fixtures as they play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup before travelling to the Eithad at the weekend.