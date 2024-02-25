Arsenal rival Chelsea for potential £100million attacker transfer

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The Gunners could do with strengthening up front after an injury-hit campaign from Gabriel Jesus, who is also not the most prolific striker in the world, even if he has other qualities that he brings to the team.

Ferguson could be a better fit for what Arsenal need, and Football Insider claim the north London giants are now keeping tabs on the talented young Republic of Ireland international ahead of the summer.

Ferguson has also previously attracted interest from Chelsea, who were recently linked with the 19-year-old by a report in the Evening Standard, who suggested he could cost as much as £100million.

Brighton have sold a number of their best players in recent times, including the likes of Leandro Trossard and Ben White to Arsenal, while Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister were the big names to leave the club last summer.

Evan Ferguson transfer: Would Arsenal or Chelsea be better?

Ferguson is sure to have plenty of interest in him in the weeks and months ahead, and it could be that he’ll have more destinations to choose from.

However, if it does come down to Arsenal or Chelsea, it can surely only be the Emirates Stadium right now, with the Blues not the force they used to be.

Ferguson might feel he’d get more playing time in this Chelsea project, which is committed to building around talented young players, but one imagines he’d also surely be tempted to go to a more stable club like Arsenal, who look closer to winning major titles, whilst also having European football to offer.

There will likely be other strikers on the move as well this summer, including big names like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, so it will be interesting to see how that affects Ferguson’s future.