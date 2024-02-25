Gary Neville labels Chelsea as ‘bottle jobs’ in brutal remark after Carabao Cup loss

Gary Neville was not impressed by Chelsea as they faltered to a young Liverpool side in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have squandered their best chance of silverware this season as they fell late on against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Despite almost 120 minutes without a goal, the Carabao Cup final was far from boring as both sides created a number of clear-cut chances.

After having his first goal controversially ruled out, Virgil van Dijk headed home from a whipped-in corner in the 118th minute to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

Considering the fact that Klopp was missing a number of key players, the German manager was forced to rely on inexperienced youngsters to battle Chelsea’s billion-pound squad.

Speaking on the Sky Sports commentary, Neville made sure to drive this point home as he labelled them ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’.

‘It’s Klopp’s kids against the blue billion-pound bottlejobs. For Chelsea, I’ve got no sympathy whatsoever.’ He said.

From Liverpool’s perspective, this is the start of what they hope is a trophy-rich farewell parade for their long-term manager Klopp.

The Merseyside club are heavy favourites to win the Europa League and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.