Exclusive: Internal discussions to take place over Man United misfit’s future, says transfer expert

Fabrizio Romano says that internal discussions will take place over the coming months to decide Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into the Greenwood situation at Man Utd, with the young forward impressing out on loan at La Liga side Getafe this season.

Greenwood hasn’t played for United since being arrested back in January 2022, with the club then suspending the player, though charges against him have since been dropped.

Still, it looks like it would be very difficult for the Red Devils to be able to bring Greenwood back, so the club certainly have a big decision to make in the weeks and months ahead, with this posing a challenge to new minority stake holder Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he looks to rebuild this struggling team.

Greenwood showed himself to be a superb young talent when he first broke into the United first-team, and he’s doing well to get his career back on track again in Spain this season.

Fabrizio Romano on Mason Greenwood’s future

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe said that they’ve not decided and they will take time, internal discussions and then decide… that is the reality. No decision in February or March, it’s one for the next months with new board and all people at Man United deciding together.”

He added: “This is the answer also from sources close to the player, it’s up to United and they’re not deciding yet.”

MUFC fans will have to be patient on this one, as it’s certainly not the kind of decision that can be made quickly or without a great deal of thought.

If Greenwood does end up leaving United, it will be interesting to see if he stays at Getafe or if we see some interest from bigger clubs.