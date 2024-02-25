Liverpool have been linked with a move for the West Ham United director Tim Steidten.

The 44-year-old has done an impressive job at the London club since joining them and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is set to follow him out of Anfield.

The Reds will have to bring in a new sporting director in the summer and Steidten happens to be one of the names on their shortlist.

Ben Jacobs has now revealed to Give Me Sport that Steidten is unlikely to head to Anfield. He added that the West Ham man might be an option for Newcastle United who are expected to lose Dan Ashworth to Manchester United.

“Steidten, by the way, is not a candidate for Liverpool despite reports. So if he wants to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, he won’t be going to Anfield. At this stage, it’s kind of too early to be putting names out there. Newcastle are first dealing with the final stages of Ashworth’s exit and then and only then will they start talking to other candidates.”

It will be interesting to see who Liverpool end up appointing. They need to bring in someone who can lead their sporting project in the coming years and help improve their squad with quality signings.

The Reds have been linked with a number of managers like Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim as well.

Liverpool have enjoyed great success under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards in recent years and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right reinforcements. Replacing them will be an uphill challenge for any club.