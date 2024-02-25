Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed his latest understanding of Eddie Howe and the managerial situation at Newcastle United after last night’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz were among the scorers in a one-sided affair at the Emirates Stadium, with Joe Willock pulling one back late on, though Newcastle were never in the game.
Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano gave some insight into the mood inside St James’ Park in what has been a very challenging season, with the club not necessarily looking at the manager as the main problem.
Howe did a fine job to get Newcastle into the top four and the Carabao Cup final last season, and it doesn’t currently look like the English tactician is under much pressure, despite this campaign being a lot more disappointing.
Romano has pointed out that the Magpies have had numerous injury problems throughout this season, while the club were also limited with what they could do in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.
Newcastle fans won’t be happy with how things are going, but it seems Howe has probably earned himself a bit more time, going from what Romano is saying at the moment.
Can Eddie Howe survive as Newcastle United manager?
Discussing this in his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “As for Newcastle, the feeling at the club is that they’ve had a really unlucky season. Things were moving in a very positive direction last term, but now they’ve had many injuries, and it was not possible to bring in new players in January due to Financial Fair Play issues.
“For sure it’s not going well, but I’m not aware of contacts with other managers in this moment. They know it’s been a complicated season for all parties involved, not only for the manager.”
It’s the players not Howe who are to blame. Last night looked as a few have already been tapped to leave in the summer esp a certain brazilian who was dire. Can anyone pick out our man of the match as I cant.
We can blame injury or players been band, we over spent on players that are not good enough for the money maybe good squad players, we could have bought 2 for the price we paid on Gordon Barnes Livermonti L Hall, in season when we were fighting on four front we went in under prepared, in January we spent the whole month chasing Kalvin Phillips with no plan B when we were short in midfield with Joelinton going for few month after op and Tonali band Eddie was confident in his current squad is good enough, although we are struggling against teams like Luton and Forest, the team Eddie is building just not good enough to much money wasted on average players. We need a manager with good background a manager that has won something in his carrier, a manager spent his life amongst winners, Eddie and Justin need to go, a better manager will give more confidence to new players we are trying to sign someone they heard off rather than Eddie how .
The word is banned, and who is Gordon Barnes Livermonti L Hall? When did he sign and how does they fit all that on the back of his shirt? Which “world class” manager would you have come in? We’re not going to get a serial winner until they can come in and spend vast fortunes – Fortunes that FFP and PSR simply won’t let us spend right now because we aren’t generating the revenue to do it. We’ve got a good manager in Eddie Howe, who is a good coach Be very careful what you wish for, as you saw what happened when fat boy bought us