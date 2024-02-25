Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed his latest understanding of Eddie Howe and the managerial situation at Newcastle United after last night’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz were among the scorers in a one-sided affair at the Emirates Stadium, with Joe Willock pulling one back late on, though Newcastle were never in the game.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano gave some insight into the mood inside St James’ Park in what has been a very challenging season, with the club not necessarily looking at the manager as the main problem.

Howe did a fine job to get Newcastle into the top four and the Carabao Cup final last season, and it doesn’t currently look like the English tactician is under much pressure, despite this campaign being a lot more disappointing.

Romano has pointed out that the Magpies have had numerous injury problems throughout this season, while the club were also limited with what they could do in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Newcastle fans won’t be happy with how things are going, but it seems Howe has probably earned himself a bit more time, going from what Romano is saying at the moment.

Can Eddie Howe survive as Newcastle United manager?

Discussing this in his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “As for Newcastle, the feeling at the club is that they’ve had a really unlucky season. Things were moving in a very positive direction last term, but now they’ve had many injuries, and it was not possible to bring in new players in January due to Financial Fair Play issues.

“For sure it’s not going well, but I’m not aware of contacts with other managers in this moment. They know it’s been a complicated season for all parties involved, not only for the manager.”

