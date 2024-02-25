‘I couldn’t disagree more’ – Alan Shearer replies to Erik ten Hag’s comments after Fulham loss

The Newcastle legend disagreed with Erik ten Hag’s assessment of Manchester United’s 2-1 loss against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils four game-win streak ended when Marco Silva’s Fulham grabbed a last-second goal to take all three points at Old Trafford.

Calvin Bassey opened the scoring in the second half after he rifled the ball into the roof of Andre Onana’s net off the back of a corner.

Harry Maguire then drew the game level in the 89th minute when he turned striker, guiding the ball home from just a few yards out.

But after pushing men forward in search of a winner, the visitors struck on the counter with Alex Iwobi sweeping the ball into the bottom corner after leaving two United defenders for dead.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag stated that his side showed ‘great character’ during the game and claimed that they were moving in the right direction.

Alan Shearer stated on the Premier League’s MatchDay Extra that he disagreed with the manager’s assessment of his side.

“I couldn’t disagree more with Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag there,” he said.

“I thought Fulham really deserved to win that game. They missed so many chances. Then, for Fulham to get the winner in the way they did in the last couple of minutes, I thought they deserved it.”