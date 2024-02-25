Joey Barton has aimed a dig at Chelsea after Liverpool’s heroic performance in the League cup final.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to play a depleted side due to the current injury crisis at the club.

He had just about enough first-team players to field a starting XI, but the bench was full of youngsters from the academy.

And as the game went into extra-time, Liverpool finished the game fielding the majority of the youngsters against the billion pound Chelsea squad.

They still came out winners as the youngsters gave their all on the pitch.

But it was their captain fantastic, Virgil Van Dijk, one of their few experienced players left on the pitch, who popped up with the winner for the Reds.

And Joey Barton, who earlier remarked on the controversial disallowed goal during the game, voiced his opinion once again after Liverpool’s triumph.

He praised the performance from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, congratulating them for the win. He also aimed a dig at Chelsea, stating ‘money can’t beat culture’.

He posted on X: “If ever a performance summer up the job a manager has done. Congratulations Liverpool. Money can’t beat Culture.”

This was Liverpool’s first trophy of the season. They have the chance to win a few more as they are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup as well as into the Round of 16s of the Europa League.

They are also currently leading the Premier League, but that is a title race that is going all the way to the end as Manchester City and Arsenal breathe right under their necks.