“Joke of a decision” – Joey Barton reacts as controversial VAR decision rules out Van Dijk’s goal

The League Cup final clash between Liverpool and Chelsea has been marred by several controversial decisions.

From the unpunished Caicedo tackle on Ryan Gravenberch to Sterling’s goal being (correctly) ruled out for offside, the match has been rife with contentious moments.

But the most bizarre of decisions came in the second half when Van Dijk scored a superb header from a free-kick.

Initially, there appeared to be nothing amiss with the goal. Yet, inexplicably, the VAR opted to review the play for an alleged infringement.

Upon review, it was evident that Endo had committed no foul or violation. Therefore, it was strange when the referee chose to overturn his original decision, subsequently disallowing the goal.

Should Liverpool end up on the losing side of this match, they may rightly feel aggrieved, as this decision could have significantly impacted the outcome.

There might just be another PGMOL apology coming Liverpool’s way after the controversial officiating.

