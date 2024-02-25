Jurgen Klopp questions the referee after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup triumph

The Liverpool manager wasn’t impressed with the performance of the referee on Sunday as he claimed he didn’t ‘have the level’.

Jurgen Klopp watched on proudly as his Liverpool star full of youngsters beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez ruled out of the contest due to injury, fans were expecting a very different game to their last meeting in the Premier League at the end of January.

It turned out to be exactly that as both sides went toe-to-toe with the game eventually being forced into extra time after finishing 0-0.

With 118 minutes on the clock, captain Virgil van Dijk rose high above the Chelsea defence to head home from a corner, sealing the win for his side in what was an enthralling battle.

But there was some controversy during the game, with some questioning the referee’s decision not to book Moises Caicedo for a tackle on Ryan Gravenberch.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp questioned the decision of the referee and VAR for not reviewing the incident.

“There were two teams fighting very hard, and the referee didn’t have the level of the game,” he said via ESPN.

“It [Caicedo’s challenge] was not even a foul? Then the fourth official explaining we cannot give a card… good idea.”