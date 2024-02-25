Man City’s hopes of extending Kevin De Bruyne’s contract face possible problem

Manchester City are preparing to open contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne.

The Cityzens understand the importance of the Belgian midfielder, and with less than 18 months left on his deal, are eager to tie him down on fresh terms.

However, while last season’s treble winners may wish to extend the 32-year-old’s stay at the Etihad, according to a recent post from journalist Graeme Bailey, the midfielder’s ‘wishes’ to play abroad could scupper any plans Pep Guardiola has of keeping him.

Although also a top summer target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League, De Bruyne, 32, has not yet signalled his desire to play in the Middle East. He has, however, ‘had a long wish to play in America’.

Interested in becoming the next big star to join the MLS following the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, both of whom play for David Beckham’s Inter Miami, De Bruyne’s next destination could very well also be across the pond.

Regardless of where the Belgian chooses to move next, one thing is for sure, failure to extend his contract with City will leave the English champions at a major disadvantage due to the midfielder’s irreplaceability.