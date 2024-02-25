Video: Chaos at Wembley as crowds of Liverpool fans stranded outside despite kick-off being minutes away

Liverpool fans appear to be struggling to get into Wembley Stadium today for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

See the video clip below, being shared on X by Athletic journalist Caoimhe O’Neill, which seems to show huge numbers of Reds supporters still stranded outside the ground despite kick-off being just five minutes away at the time of writing.

Liverpool will not be happy to see their fans struggling to get into the game like this, and it’s not the only problem of this kind in recent times.

There were similarly chaotic scenes for LFC fans at the 2022 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

