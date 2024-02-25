Liverpool predicted line up for Carabao Cup final: Klopp to take on Chelsea with under-strength XI

Liverpool can get their hands on what could be the first of a number of pieces of silverware this season today as they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table in what is looking like an extremely close title race, with Manchester City just a point behind in second place, and Arsenal then just another point behind them.

Winning an early trophy could be an important boost for Jurgen Klopp in his final season in charge of Liverpool, but it won’t be easy without so many key players who are set to miss the game due to injury, while there are one or two other doubts for today’s trip to Wembley.

Liverpool’s injury-hit XI to take on Chelsea

We already know that LFC are without Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while it’s also unclear if Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai will be fit to play today, so at a guess we’ve gone for this line up below…

Liverpool may still be the slight favourites for this game, but the club’s injury problems will certainly make things interesting against a Chelsea side who have shown some recent signs of improvement.

The Merseyside giants will need to be at their very best and hope that the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley can step up on this big occasion.

Of course, we know Kelleher shouldn’t be too phased by this big game as he starred in that Carabao Cup final victory two years ago, when he scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out after a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool also won the FA Cup final on penalties against Chelsea later that season, so history is clearly on their side, with Chelsea not winning this trophy since all the way back in 2015.