Liverpool star spotted on crutches as injury concerns grow

Wataru Endo was spotted on crutches after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win against Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won their first piece of silverware so far this season as Virgil van Dijk headed home the winner in the 118th minute.

The Liverpool captain had an earlier headed goal ruled out for a controversial offside call but Liverpool’s young squad were not deterred as they went head-to-head with Chelsea.

The win will feel a bit more special to the German manager considering that he was missing several senior stars with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez out injured.

Liverpool fans will have their fingers crossed that another name isn’t added to that list after midfielder Endo was spotted on crutches as he left the stadium after the game.

Wataru Endo on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot. #LFC pic.twitter.com/jLxBYnvfrs — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 25, 2024

The Japanese international produced an immense performance as Klopp hailed the 31-year-old during the celebrations.

“Wataru Endo, oh my god.” He told Sky Sports.

“He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs I ever saw.”

Fans will hope it’s just a precaution with a Premier League clash against Manchester City waiting just around the corner next month.