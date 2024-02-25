Luis Enrique sends clear message on Kylian Mbappe’s future

The Spanish manager made it clear that his side is preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe with his comments on Sunday evening.

A 97th-minute Goncalo Ramos penalty rescued a point for PSG at home as they drew 1-1 with Rennes on Sunday.

Despite dropping points, PSG remain comfortably at the top of Ligue 1 with 11 points separating them and second place Brest.

But the club may be about to lose their star man in the summer, as Mbappe looks destined to leave once his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Speaking after his side’s draw, PSG manager Luis Enrique hinted at this with his comments about the French forward’s future.

“Sooner or later, we have to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe,” he said in his press conference when asked why he was substituted, via One Football.

Rumours about his potential departure have ramped up over the past few weeks with several clubs being linked with the 25-year-old.

But it seems destined that Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid and link up with Carlo Ancelotti as he continues to seek his first Champions League trophy.

Although he may achieve that with PSG as they prepare for their second-leg tie against Real Sociedad on March 5th.