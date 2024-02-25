Man United face financial crisis if club do not clear out squad

Manchester United cannot spend freely in the summer.

After splashing hundreds of millions of pounds on signings over the past few transfer windows, the Red Devils are now restricted with what they can and can’t do by Financial Fair Play’s (FFP) strict rules.

Recent signings such as Antony (£86 million), Mason Mount (£55 million) and Rasmus Hojlund (£72 million) have all contributed to the club’s huge financial outlay.

And now in a similar position to Chelsea, who must also find ways to balance their books, United must reinvent their recruitment policy, and according to a recent report from Football Insider, will need to offload before they can bring in any fresh faces.

It’s been noted that one of new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s main priorities ahead of the summer windows is to decide which players to cut loose. The club are set to part ways with some of their biggest earners, including Raphael Varane, who picks up a reported £340,000-per week.

Some of the players recently linked with a move to Old Trafford have included Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, and more surprisingly, Luton Town’s Ross Barkley.