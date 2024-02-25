Martin Odegaard reveals how Mikel Arteta inspired Arsenal’s sensational Newcastle win

The Arsenal captain has revealed that Mikel Arteta used their defeat to Newcastle earlier in the season to motivate the Gunners’ triumph on Saturday night.

After a disappointing result away to Porto midweek, Arsenal came to the Emirates with a fire in their belly as they steamrolled Eddie Howe’s stuttering Newcastle side.

It was clearly visible from the off that the Gunners wanted to prove a point as they suffocated the visitors, forcing them to shrink under their intense press.

A Sven Botman own goal broke the deadlock before Kai Havertz tapped in from close range to double Arsenal’s lead before the half-hour mark.

The game was put to bed mid-way through the second half with Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior both getting on the score sheet before former Arsenal man, Joe Willock, grabbed a consolation goal.

The home side played with a ferocity that suggested they were still hurt from their controversial 1-0 loss at St. James’ Park in November.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Martin Odegaard revealed that Arteta used that loss to fuel the team.

‘Yeah he used it.’ He said via the Metro.

‘And I think all the players also, I think we all remember what happened there and we came into the game with that in mind and I think we used it in a good way.’