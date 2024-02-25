Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rated 99% likely by La Liga chief, key transfer detail also explained

The Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer deal has now been rated as being 99% likely, and without any need for Los Blancos to sell any players to fund the deal, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Mbappe is coming towards the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, making him probably the most high-profile free agent of the coming summer, with Fabrizio Romano making it clear that things are now getting to a very advanced stage in terms of negotiating a move to Real Madrid.

It seems Tebas is also fully expecting this deal to go through now, with the Spaniard quoted by L’Equipe as describing the move as 99% likely, with Los Blancos also looking to be on the right side of Financial Fair Play as they won’t need to sell players to fund the signing.

Mbappe’s arrival will be hugely exciting for Madrid fans, as it’s up there with their very greatest ‘Galactico’ signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer details revealed by Romano

As per Romano’s Daily Briefing column, Mbappe looks set to earn a huge signing-on fee with his move to the Bernabeu, even if his basic wages are similar to other star players such as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

“We are at the final stages of the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid story – the player’s mother, his camp, his lawyers are all working on final small important points and then it will be time to sign,” Romano said.

“According to sources close to the situation, Mbappe’s signing-on fee with Real Madrid is going to be more than €100m – it will not be paid in one go, Real Madrid will have the option to pay it as an extra to his salary over the next five years.

“Mbappe’s salary will be in the range of other stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, but for sure the signing fee will be huge, more than €100m. This is one of the final details they are discussing before entering into the signing stage.”