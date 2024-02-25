New angle shows referee got the offside decision right during Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but the flag went up for offside.

Initially, it seemed like a very close call, and after a lengthy VAR review, the on-field decision of offside was upheld.

However, many Chelsea fans believed they were unfairly denied a goal.

A new angle from still footage shared by a fan on social media revealed that Jackson was indeed in an offside position when the ball was played to him, just ahead of Van Dijk and Konate.

More Stories / Latest News
‘I couldn’t disagree more’ – Alan Shearer replies to Erik ten Hag’s comments after Fulham loss
Why Liverpool fans always boo the national anthem at cup finals
Video: Bizarre incident as Sheffield United players fight each other during Wolves defeat

There have been quite a few contentious decisions in the game so far, including the Caicedo challenge on Ryan Gravenberch.

The former Brighton man caught the midfielder with a nasty challenge, stomping on his ankles as he went for the ball.

Not only did he escape a red card, he was not even shown a booking, leaving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as well as the fans absolutely fuming at the decision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.