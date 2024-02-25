Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but the flag went up for offside.

Initially, it seemed like a very close call, and after a lengthy VAR review, the on-field decision of offside was upheld.

However, many Chelsea fans believed they were unfairly denied a goal.

A new angle from still footage shared by a fan on social media revealed that Jackson was indeed in an offside position when the ball was played to him, just ahead of Van Dijk and Konate.

For anyone trying to whine about the correct decision. pic.twitter.com/n0zHH4VroD — 8 (@The_Gerrard_Era) February 25, 2024

There have been quite a few contentious decisions in the game so far, including the Caicedo challenge on Ryan Gravenberch.

The former Brighton man caught the midfielder with a nasty challenge, stomping on his ankles as he went for the ball.

Not only did he escape a red card, he was not even shown a booking, leaving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as well as the fans absolutely fuming at the decision.