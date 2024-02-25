Chelsea now ahead of rivals in pole position for Victor Osimhen transfer, want deal done quickly

Chelsea are reportedly now leading the race for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who would seemingly favour a move to the Premier League despite also having interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigeria international has been a world class performer during his time in Serie A, but one imagines he will surely be moving elsewhere this summer as it’s going to be very difficult for Napoli to keep their star player.

As per Napoli Magazine, Chelsea are now in the strongest position for Osimhen, and ideally want to get a deal done quickly.

Chelsea urgently need a centre-forward of this calibre after a frustrating season in which the likes of Nicolas Jackson haven’t really done enough to impress, while Armando Broja also struggled before going out on loan to Fulham.

Osimhen transfer badly needed at Chelsea

If Chelsea can sign a world class attacking player like Osimhen it could be a real game changer for them as they look to get back to challenging for the top four and even the title again.

This development would be a major blow for PSG, however, as they’ll surely need to strengthen up front as Kylian Mbappe will be a free agent this summer.