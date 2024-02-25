Tottenham Hotspur allowed Harry Winks to leave the club at the start of the season and the midfielder has joined the Championship outfit Leicester City.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Foxes in the Championship and he will look to help them secure promotion back to the top flight.

Popular pundit Jamie O’Hara believes that Tottenham have made a mistake in letting the player leave and he could have been a useful player for them this season. Tottenham could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the technically gifted midfielder would have been a handy option to have.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara said (via Spurs Web):

“Harry Winks for me is a top player, I’ve always liked him. He found it hard at Tottenham and I feel like he was pushed away by Antonio Conte because he wasn’t his type of player, but I tell you what, if he was there now with Ange Postecoglou, he’d be playing!

“He’s an Ange type of player – he keeps the ball, he wants to pass forward and he’s got energy in midfield. I actually think he’s a better player than Oliver Skipp, so I would have kept Winks at Tottenham.

“He’s been a brilliant signing for Leicester and he’s shown his quality. He’s probably gone in there and thought, ‘this is a Premier League club, I’ve probably got to suffer for a season in the Championship, but this is my route to starting regularly in the Premier League’.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to bring in a quality central midfielder at the end of the season. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club and he needs to leave in search of regular playing time.

Spurs will have to replace him adequately and signing a technically gifted central midfielder who will fit their style of play would be ideal.