Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has again been linked as a possible transfer target for Chelsea in the summer, but Fabrizio Romano has played down the speculation for the time being.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano insisted that there are no contacts taking place over this deal now, and that we’d have to see what ends up happening on that front in the summer.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Ramsdale linked with Chelsea, but Romano again made it clear that when he looked into this story back in January, he was also told that nothing was happening, so it seems this is one of those stories that has taken on a bit of a life of its own in certain sections of the press, despite there not really being much substance to it at all.

“Despite more Ramsdale to Chelsea stories, there is nothing to report at this point, to be honest,” Romano said.

“In January when we had rumours on Ramsdale and Chelsea I was told: no interest. We will see what happens in the summer but Chelsea are not working on Ramsdale or any other goalkeeper deal right now.”

Will Ramsdale leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window?

Ramsdale has fallen out of favour at Arsenal this season, so a summer transfer away could be one to watch as he’ll surely want to be getting back to playing regularly in the Premier League.

Some Chelsea fans might also feel that the 25-year-old could be a good option for them as goalkeeper looks an area of weakness for their current squad, but it remains to be seen if the Gunners would allow the England international to join one of their rivals.

Then again, these clubs have done a fair bit of business down the years, with the likes of Jorginho and Kai Havertz recently moving from Chelsea to Arsenal, while Olivier Giroud moved the other way back in 2018.