Raphael Varane is reportedly ‘considering his future’ at Manchester United ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The French defender is facing possible free agency should the Red Devils opt against triggering a one-year extension in his deal.

In need of offloading stars as a way to comply with Financial Fair Play’s (FFP) strict rules, Manchester United are set for a busy and important summer window.

Consequently, Varane, 30, is one player heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit.

The defender earns a whopping £340,000-per week (Football Insider), and his exit, should he depart, would help free up the funds required to bring in some fresh faces.

What’s the latest transfer news on Raphael Varane?

And according to a recent report from HITC, the former Real Madrid star is ‘considering his future’ amid interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia with the latter already holding talks over a possible end-of-season deal.

During his two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, Varane, who lifted the 2018 World Cup with France, has scored two goals and registered one assist in 87 games in all competitions.