Reliable journalist drops Tim Steidten news just before Brentford clash

West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite only being West Ham United’s director of football since July last year, Tim Steidten is heavily linked with a high-profile move to Liverpool.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s recent announcement that this season will be his last at Anfield, Liverpool need several new key staff members, and West Ham’s Steidten has emerged as a candidate to head up the Reds’ recruitment department.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool planning open top bus parade for Klopp’s grand farewell
Manchester United to count their losses on big money flop this summer
Gary Neville “used to hate” what West Ham star did in Brentford victory

However, according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, the Hammers are in no danger of losing the highly-rated German.

“Steidten, by the way, is not a candidate for Liverpool despite reports,” he told GiveMeSport.

“So if he wants to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, he won’t be going to Anfield. At this stage, it’s kind of too early to be putting names out there.“

More Stories Tim Steidten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.