Despite only being West Ham United’s director of football since July last year, Tim Steidten is heavily linked with a high-profile move to Liverpool.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s recent announcement that this season will be his last at Anfield, Liverpool need several new key staff members, and West Ham’s Steidten has emerged as a candidate to head up the Reds’ recruitment department.

However, according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, the Hammers are in no danger of losing the highly-rated German.

“Steidten, by the way, is not a candidate for Liverpool despite reports,” he told GiveMeSport.

“So if he wants to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, he won’t be going to Anfield. At this stage, it’s kind of too early to be putting names out there.“