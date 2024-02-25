Richard Keys and Andy Gray blast the referee after Liverpool have goal wrongly disallowed

The League Cup final has witnessed what could be considered one of the most controversial decisions in recent memory.

Virgil van Dijk appeared to score a legitimate goal with a magnificent header, but the VAR intervened, prompting the on-field referee to review the goal for a possible infringement.

After consulting the pitch-side monitor, the referee deemed that Endo had fouled Colwill, leading to the disallowance of the goal.

The decision left the football world shocked as such a routine set-piece play rarely results in a goal being overturned.

Critics of the decision, including Bein Sports presenters Richard Keys and Andy Gray, have lambasted the officials, accusing them of “killing the game.”

Keys said 11 times out of 10, this would have been a perfectly fine goal, while Andy Gray claimed that he has been left ‘flabbergasted ‘ by the decision.

As the match proceeds to extra time with the score still deadlocked at 0-0, if Liverpool were to lose the final, serious questions would undoubtedly be raised about the controversial officiating.

There may even be an apology forthcoming from the PGMOL to Liverpool regarding the contentious decision.