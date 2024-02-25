Roy Hodgson already looking for next job despite recent health scare

Roy Hodgson is determined to continue working in football despite his recent health problems.

Enduring a tough run of results in charge of Crystal Palace, Hodgson was eventually relieved of his duties and replaced by Oliver Glasner.

However, major concerns were raised in the lead-up to the former England manager’s dismissal after he collapsed on the Palace training pitch ahead of their Premier League game against Everton last week.

Thankfully, now doing well, Hodgson is expected to make a full recovery, and according to a recent report from The Sun, is even considering returning to work.

Although the veteran manager is unlikely to ever sit in the dugout again, he is thought to be open to taking on a consultancy role abroad having never worked in Sweden or Italy.

The surprise reports will both delight and worry fans. Given his age and recent health scare, supporters will insist the 76-year-old takes all the time he needs before returning to his usual day-to-day activities.