Top Liverpool managerial candidate opens up on Merseyside links

Ruben Amorim has opened up on the rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool at the end of the season.

With the dust now settling after Jurgen Klopp dropped the bombshell that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, attention has now turned to his potential new replacement.

The obvious name at the top of the shortlist is former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is in the middle of an incredible season with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

But although he seems to be the perfect candidate, it is not guaranteed that he would take the job especially with Bayern Munich potentially waiting in the wings come the summer.

Several other candidates have emerged as alternative options with Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim one of the rumoured candidates.

The Portuguese manager has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past with links to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

But with his name being mentioned as Klopp’s potential replacement, Amorim was questioned by Portugues media about the rumours.

“I’m not going to dwell on my future, I’ve already said what I had to say.” He said via Team Talk.

“Every time I talk about it the topic comes up again. I just want to beat Rio Ave [on Sunday night] and then we’ll see.”