Tottenham eye up summer move for £43 million winger

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a potential move for Spanish winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

Since arriving at the club at the start of the season, Ange Postecoglou’s side has produced some spectacular moments but they have struggled to produce them consistently.

A big reason why was their unfortunate injury crisis, which saw several first-team players like James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven ruled out for months with issues, killing their start-of-the-season momentum.

Despite some poor performances, it is clear that the Australian manager is building a good foundation at the club with the upcoming summer transfer market a key opportunity to capitalise on the uncertainty from surrounding Premier League sides.

With Timo Werner currently on loan at the North London club, it is obvious that the club see another forward as a priority.

According to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport, Williams is one of the players on Tottenham’s radar currently.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has been viewed as a real potential talent over the past few seasons but has really come to life this campaign, grabbing three goals and seven assists in La Liga so far.

The report also claims that Pedro Neto and Raphinha are on the radar alongside the Spanish international but all three will come with stiff competition.